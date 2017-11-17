This Pregnant Teen Found Out A Friend Was Plotting To Steal Her Baby In The Most Horrific Way

ADVERTISEMENT

The days before an expectant mother gives birth are filled with nervousness, anticipation and, of course, excitement. A woman on the verge of welcoming a child into the world should never feel the chill of pure terror, but that’s exactly what happened to Angelique Robledo.

Days before she was due to give birth, her world was turned upside down by a so-called friend who wanted to take Robledo’s unborn child and claim him as her own. But would this woman’s sick plot succeed, or would Robledo be able to foil her terrifying plan?

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, everything about Robledo’s friendship with 18-year-old Kassandra Toruga seemed normal. A mutual acquaintance had introduced the pair because both women were heavily pregnant. When they first met Robledo was close to her due date, while Toruga was seven months into her pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT