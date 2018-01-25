This Pregnant Woman Couldn’t Feel Her Baby Move. Then Doctors Saw Her Scan And Rushed Her To ER

ADVERTISEMENT

When Briony Curwood stopped feeling her unborn baby kicking, she visited the hospital just to be safe. However, she could never have expected just how bad things were. Because, following an initial scan, Briony’s medical team knew they needed to get her into surgery as quickly as possible.

Briony Curwood and her husband Mike come from Cleethorpes in the north of England. There, Briony works as a beautician while Mike is a heating engineer. However, the job they both always longed for was that of a parent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple tied the knot back in 2015. However, they had been trying for a baby for some months before their wedding. So, when Briony finally fell pregnant with their first child in 2016, she and Mike were presumably over the moon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT