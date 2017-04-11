After This Pregnant Woman’s Husband Left Her, What She Saw Inside The Oven Made Her Break Down

ADVERTISEMENT

It should have been the happiest time of her life. But when Amanda's husband left her 30 weeks into her first pregnancy, the life she'd imagined was left in tatters. However, just when she was at her lowest point, something she saw in her oven left her in floods of tears.

Amanda was living happily with her husband in Sydney, Australia. They had bought a home together, but what they really wanted was a baby. So they began trying for a family in 2012.

However, after three years of trying, Amanda had been struggling to get pregnant. In turn, this was putting strain on the couple’s relationship. As a result, she and her husband decided to concentrate on renovating their home instead.

