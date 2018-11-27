A Pregnant Woman Opened Up About The Last Time Her Husband Got Man Flu, And It’s Just Hysterical

ADVERTISEMENT

As the winter months approach and temperatures plummet, the warm summer sun soon becomes a distant memory. The common cold often spreads, but most people still manage to get through the working day with a large pack of tissues and a cozy sweater. Man flu, however, is a whole other story.

A much more serious form of flu, this cruel virus targets only men, hitting them hard and rendering them completely useless. In 2014 Sydney Waters witnessed her husband being struck down with this deadly man flu. And in an attempt to warn other wives and mothers, she revealed the entire shocking experience on social media, in seven side-splitting episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waters is a mother of three children who are all aged under four, and she documents her hectic lifestyle through a lighthearted blog called Strollin With My Homies. Waters’ husband Ty regularly features in his wife’s posts, but this account certainly didn’t reveal his best qualities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT