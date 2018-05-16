These Pictures Of Premature Babies With Smiles On Their Faces Show Their Joy At Being Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

The normal amount of time to carry a baby is about 40 weeks. But if a baby spends fewer than 37 weeks in the womb, then it is considered premature. The babies in this story were all born too early, but their adorable smiling faces show how delighted they are to be alive.

19. Welcome wave

We may not know his name, but this month-old infant seems to be a happy little guy. He may have been born at just over 25 weeks, but he still has the most adorable smile despite everything he’s been through. He’s even giving the camera a cheeky wave in this picture.

18. Punching above his weight

Carrie Estes is the proud mom of this tiny tot who had to spend the beginning of his life in the NICU. On Facebook, she described her son as “a total bruiser” but this photo suggests otherwise. Look at how sweetly he’s smiling at his dad!

