Prince William Made This Promise To Princess Diana Before She Died, And It’s Heartwrenching

The rules and regulations which govern the British Royal Family are both ancient and complicated. It’s rare, in fact, to have someone come along who wants to break them. But after a lifetime of seeing how the pressures of being a scrutinized member of the monarchy affected his mother, Prince William was more than willing to adjust years of Royal tradition to try and bring some comfort to a loved one. How old was he at the time? A mere 14 years old.

Lady Diana Spencer was born into privilege as the daughter of a viscount, but that didn’t bring her happiness. Her childhood was marred by the bitter divorce of her parents, and by the neglect which followed. She spent her youth feeling unwanted, so it’s no surprise that when a prince took an interest, she reciprocated.

Diana met Prince Charles through her older sister, Lady Sarah, who had dated the young Royal first. Charles was very taken with Diana, and the pair began to court. Things grew ever more serious until he proposed to her in the early months of 1981. At that point, the Royal Family approved.

