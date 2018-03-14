A Principal Let People Into The Gym After Hours – And In The Morning The School Had Been Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

In the U.S. some 3.5 million students graduate from high school every year. Indeed, according to the most recent official figures, 83 percent of teens will finish their school studies and achieve their diploma. And encouragingly, in the five years from 2009 to 2014, the number of American teenagers that graduated increased every year.

What’s more, graduating from high school marks a huge milestone in every teenager’s life. It’s a time when students take another step towards adulthood and, for many, it marks the point at which they leave education for good. And that’s exactly why one school principal, Jean Reynolds, wanted to make sure that her students had an extra special graduation day.

Reynolds is the principal at John F. Miller Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada. But this isn’t just any old school. Here, Reynolds and her staff provide specialized education for students who have severe impairments and disabilities. You see, many of her pupils are confined to wheelchairs and are unable to speak.

