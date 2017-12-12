20 Brilliant Psychological Pointers That Will Totally Transform Your Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that can make all the difference. Indeed, although the following tips and tricks may not seem all that consequential, they could nevertheless completely transform your day-to-day existence. And they all harness the power of the mind, which is open to manipulation in even the most savvy among us. Try, however, to use your new knowledge for good, not evil…

20. The cheapest products are never at eye level in supermarkets

Next time you’re out grocery shopping, try looking up. And when you do, you’ll likely find that cheaper alternatives to the items on your list are just above your normal eye level. Obviously, stores want to maximize their customers’ spending in any way they can, so this particular bit of trickery probably comes as no surprise. It’s still super useful to know, however, so bear it in mind for the next time you’re browsing the shelves.

19. Savor your dinner if you’re trying to stay slim

If you’d like to stay at your target weight, try slowing down when eating. After all, it can take the brain as many as 20 minutes to catch up with your stomach. In fact, you may become full without even recognizing it for a while – and during that period, you could very well consume more than you actually need.

