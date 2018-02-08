A Quarterback Was Dropped For His Bad Grades. But His Coach Took Him Home And Realized The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

When high school football coach Sam Greiner had to drop his star quarterback due to his poor grades, he was disappointed. However, he slowly began to realize what was really going on – and then, one day, he took the teen home with him.

In many ways, life hadn’t been kind to Braheam Murphy. When he was just five years old, his mother was killed by a brain aneurysm. After that, family life had never been quite the same for him.

Following the tragedy, his father married again and, eventually, he and Braheam’s stepmother had a little girl. However, she had cerebral palsy, and her disability proved challenging for the family. As a result, Braheam’s father struggled to give all three of his children the attention that they needed.

