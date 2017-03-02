20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Give Up On Your Relationship

Are you on the fence about whether it’s working out with your partner? Well here are some signs why it might not be time for a break-up. From having your own sense of identity to working as a real team, here are 20 reasons not to end your relationship now.
20. You’re living life to the max
If your relationship woes were bringing you down and making you feel miserable, that would be one thing. But if you’re having an absolute blast with a fun person by your side, then it might be a strong sign that you should stick together. Stop worrying and enjoy the ride.
19. You’re still yourself
Changing yourself beyond all recognition for your lover is a bad sign. So if you still have a strong sense of yourself and what you want out of life, the chances are that you’re with the right person. If you’re self-reliant and do your own thing, then don’t end the relationship.
20 Animal Fails So Stupid That You Won’t Be Able To Stop Yourself Laughing
This Is The Fascinating Truth About Why We Experience Déjà Vu
Dad Woke At 4 A.M. To Find His Twin Girls Missing. Then A Cop Discovered Footprints In The Snow
20 Painfully Embarrassing Nightclub Photos These Party Animals Wish They Could Forget
This Girl And Dog Saw A Momma Goat In Desperate Need, So They Launched An Awesome Rescue Attempt
20 Habits That Are Key To A Happy Relationship
This Blind Dog Was Suffering From A Skin-Crawling Infection – So His Owner Dumped Him On The Street
When This Guy’s Wife Dragged Him Through Ikea, He Documented His Hysterical Existential Crisis
After Poachers Shot This Baby Elephant’s Mother, Rescuers Found Them In The Saddest Circumstances
20 Celebrity Doppelgängers Spotted Across The Globe
These Are The Most Insanely Strong Children In The World
When Officials Found A Helpless Creature In This Box, They Knew That Something Terrible Had Happened