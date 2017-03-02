20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Give Up On Your Relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you on the fence about whether it’s working out with your partner? Well here are some signs why it might not be time for a break-up. From having your own sense of identity to working as a real team, here are 20 reasons not to end your relationship now.

20. You’re living life to the max

If your relationship woes were bringing you down and making you feel miserable, that would be one thing. But if you’re having an absolute blast with a fun person by your side, then it might be a strong sign that you should stick together. Stop worrying and enjoy the ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. You’re still yourself

Changing yourself beyond all recognition for your lover is a bad sign. So if you still have a strong sense of yourself and what you want out of life, the chances are that you’re with the right person. If you’re self-reliant and do your own thing, then don’t end the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT