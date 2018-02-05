When Refrigerators Holding $60,000 Worth Of Food Broke, The Store’s Actions Got People Talking

By Francesca Lynagh
February 5, 2018
After something disastrous happened in store, a Michigan branch of Trader Joe’s found itself in a tricky situation in January 2018. The supermarket’s refrigeration unit had broken down, putting produce weighing thousands of pounds and worth thousands of dollars at risk. Although a huge calamity on the face of things, the situation presented a massive opportunity to do something awesomely bighearted. The cool way the store reacted to the crisis spread a warm feeling throughout the local community.

Although it is German-owned these days, the supermarket brand Trader Joe’s is a household name in America. It is a huge chain of grocery stores with more than 470 locations across the country. Food shoppers will find a Trader Joe’s store in 43 of the 50 U.S. states, and group expansion means that there are many more outlets on the way.

But there is something special about this chain of grocery stores that helps it stand out from the rest of its competitors. That’s because Trader Joe’s has a corporate policy in place which is designed to help the communities the chain has a presence in. And, rather appropriately for a supermarket, it is all to do with feeding people.

