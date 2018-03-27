This Widower Closed His Restaurant After His Wife Died. Then His Customers Gave Him A Big Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Tody Butner was sitting in his Virginia restaurant surrounded by familiar faces when one of them handed him an envelope. Soon, the eatery owner was in floods of tears. He couldn’t believe what the community had done for him at a time when he needed it the most.

Betty and Tody Butner were a married couple from Eastern Henrico, VA. But in December 2017, everything changed when Betty passed away, leaving Tody a widower. Not only that, but her death had further implications, too.

For the previous three decades, Betty and Tody had been running a business together. They were the proud owners of Pinewood Restaurant, a popular spot for locals. The area’s police officers and firemen were frequent visitors to the joint too.

