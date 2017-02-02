20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup

ADVERTISEMENT

Can’t stop criticizing your partner’s clothes? Or do you find yourself always keeping score when it comes to arguments? We’ve all made these errors in relationships – they’re super common. But we’ve some got bad news for you: if you’re making these mistakes regularly, you could be buying yourself a one-way ticket to Splitsville.

20. Your little white lies turn into major deception

Everyone tells their partner the odd little white lie to protect their feelings. But when you’re lying all the time about both small and huge things, it could backfire on you and your chances of a lasting romance. Take it from clinical social worker Terry Gaspard, who wrote in a 2014 Huffington Post article, “While trust is an essential element of an intimate relationship, it can be easily broken and hard to repair… [And] for many people, any form of deceit can be a deal breaker.”

19. You realize you’ve become addicted

And we’re not necessarily talking about an “obvious” addiction like drug or alcohol. If you find yourself developing addictive patterns of behavior when it comes to your phone, social media use or food, for example, they could very well drive a wedge between you and your significant other some day.

