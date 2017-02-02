20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup

Can’t stop criticizing your partner’s clothes? Or do you find yourself always keeping score when it comes to arguments? We’ve all made these errors in relationships – they’re super common. But we’ve some got bad news for you: if you’re making these mistakes regularly, you could be buying yourself a one-way ticket to Splitsville.
20. Your little white lies turn into major deception
Everyone tells their partner the odd little white lie to protect their feelings. But when you’re lying all the time about both small and huge things, it could backfire on you and your chances of a lasting romance. Take it from clinical social worker Terry Gaspard, who wrote in a 2014 Huffington Post article, “While trust is an essential element of an intimate relationship, it can be easily broken and hard to repair… [And] for many people, any form of deceit can be a deal breaker.”
19. You realize you’ve become addicted
And we’re not necessarily talking about an “obvious” addiction like drug or alcohol. If you find yourself developing addictive patterns of behavior when it comes to your phone, social media use or food, for example, they could very well drive a wedge between you and your significant other some day.
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President
After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer
20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today
20 Embarrassing Habits That All Women Have But Keep Hidden
When Renovators Peered Inside An Old Chimney, They Discovered A Priceless 17th-Century Relic
This Guy Was Driving Along A Deserted Highway When He Spotted Two Dark Shapes Up Ahead
Nick And Vanessa Lachey’s Awesome $4 Million Mansion Is Simply The Stuff Of Dreams
Here’s What These 20 Iconic TV Moms Look Like Now
Doctors Gave This 89-Year-Old Just Months To Live, So Her 31-Year-Old Neighbor Did The Sweetest Thing
This Man Got Married And Had A Son – But He Had To Wait 16 Years To See Them For The First Time