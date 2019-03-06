A Guy Followed A Stranger On Instagram. Then He Proposed The First Time They Met

ADVERTISEMENT

When a missionary living in Kenya began liking a female youth pastor’s photographs on Instagram to get her attention, there’s no way he could have predicted what would happen next. The two didn’t even know each other – and his unusual method to catch her eye had an amazing response.

The online world plays a big part in a lot of modern love stories that you hear about today. Indeed, couples may hook up through an online dating app, or a relationship between two friends may blossom into something more romantic while bonding on social media.

On this occasion social media had a big role to play in this couple’s relationship in the most surprising way. Rather than simply meeting on a dating app or being introduced by a friend, when this couple followed each other on Instagram, they didn’t know each other at all.

