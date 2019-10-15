When novelist Richard Paul Evans felt the life draining out of his marriage, he knew it was something he needed to address. “I loved her, I knew I loved her, she loved me,” the author explained to TV lifestyle channel NBC Better in December 2017. He also knew something needed to change, and so he started asking a daily question that might have saved his marriage.
This Simple Question May Just Save Your Marriage
It can happen to any couple who have been together a long time. You may have expected life to be full of sunlight and laughter every day since you got married. But life doesn’t work that way, and you have to take the rough with the smooth. Eventually, the smallest things might grind you down to the point where everything feels like a chore.