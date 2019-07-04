Scorned Lovers Opened Up About Their Traumatic Memories Of Being Cheated On

By Caren Gibson
July 4, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Twitter/WTOP

Any break up can be traumatizing, and these horrendous stories of being cheated on are no exception. Being an adult is hard at times. Being an adulterer, however, takes a level of cunning that some can’t quite master. Here, then, the victims of cheating reveal their shocking experiences and the disastrous consequences of having duplicitous lovers.

Image: AntonioGuillem/Getty Images

Pepe had intended to propose to his girlfriend of five years, but she then called a time-out on their relationship. He later learned that she’d married a colleague a couple years after their separation. What’s more, Pepe’s ex had been cheating on him with her now-husband throughout her relationship with Pepe. There’s a twist in this tale, however: Pepe knows that her spouse is now being unfaithful to her.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

A soldier returned from service early without telling his wife. Heading to the bedroom to prepare a romantic surprise, he then realized she was in the throes of passion with another man. The serviceman subsequently crept over to the bed – and his wife went into such a panic when she finally saw him that she inadvertently injured her lover.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT