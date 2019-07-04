Scorned Lovers Opened Up About Their Traumatic Memories Of Being Cheated On

ADVERTISEMENT

Any break up can be traumatizing, and these horrendous stories of being cheated on are no exception. Being an adult is hard at times. Being an adulterer, however, takes a level of cunning that some can’t quite master. Here, then, the victims of cheating reveal their shocking experiences and the disastrous consequences of having duplicitous lovers.

Pepe had intended to propose to his girlfriend of five years, but she then called a time-out on their relationship. He later learned that she’d married a colleague a couple years after their separation. What’s more, Pepe’s ex had been cheating on him with her now-husband throughout her relationship with Pepe. There’s a twist in this tale, however: Pepe knows that her spouse is now being unfaithful to her.

A soldier returned from service early without telling his wife. Heading to the bedroom to prepare a romantic surprise, he then realized she was in the throes of passion with another man. The serviceman subsequently crept over to the bed – and his wife went into such a panic when she finally saw him that she inadvertently injured her lover.

