Two Teenaged Lovers Made A Fateful Pact – And Decades Later It Became A Reality

By Dave Jones
June 4, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via Daily Mail / Facebook/Il Nuovo magazine

When we’re young we make all sorts of promises, most of which are quickly forgotten. However, there are some oaths so persistent they stick with us throughout our lives. When 51-year-old Kimberley Dean and 54-year-old Ron Palmer struck a bargain in their youth, for example, it withstood the test of time.

Image: YouTube/TODAY

The deal in question isn’t the only thing that seems made to last, either. Dean and Palmer have stayed in touch across decades and have never once lost their bond. As a result, talk of their bargain resurfaced over the years, so they decided it was finally time to seal that deal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/TODAY

After decades of sitting on that promise, both friends finally committed. And now that they’ve done it, Dean and Palmer have just one misgiving: that it took so long. So what was this mysterious pledge? Well, its origins date back to the couples’ high school years and their blossoming romance.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT