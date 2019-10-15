After A Guy Went Traveling With His Girlfriend, He Wrote Her A Message That Will Leave You In Tears

David Rule
By David Rule
October 15, 2019

Ashley Grigsby and Kyle James are trekking near their home in Asheville, North Carolina. Not long returned from a trip around the world, they are settling back down to life in America. They stop for a breather, and James pulls out the book that he wrote about their journey, fresh from the press. He hands it to Grigsby; she can see that he has written a dedication, and the content is quite unforgettable.

In 2015 James and Grigsby had lived as a couple in Denver, Colorado. They had gone there to escape from the confines of Asheville, a smaller place. But life had become a dreary plod, with James raising funds for a charitable organization and Grigsby working as a kindergarten teacher. Grigsby in particular yearned for the wider horizons that travel could bring into their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT