Ashley Grigsby and Kyle James are trekking near their home in Asheville, North Carolina. Not long returned from a trip around the world, they are settling back down to life in America. They stop for a breather, and James pulls out the book that he wrote about their journey, fresh from the press. He hands it to Grigsby; she can see that he has written a dedication, and the content is quite unforgettable.
After A Guy Went Traveling With His Girlfriend, He Wrote Her A Message That Will Leave You In Tears
In 2015 James and Grigsby had lived as a couple in Denver, Colorado. They had gone there to escape from the confines of Asheville, a smaller place. But life had become a dreary plod, with James raising funds for a charitable organization and Grigsby working as a kindergarten teacher. Grigsby in particular yearned for the wider horizons that travel could bring into their lives.