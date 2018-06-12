After This Repo Man Took An Elderly Couple’s Car, He Had One More Thing To Do

ADVERTISEMENT

As we grow older, we naturally become more vulnerable. Pat and Stan Kipping could certainly attest to that, as the cost of their prescription drugs eventually landed them in debt, meaning they could no longer afford the payments on their Buick. Repo man Jim Ford confiscated the car in 2016 – and just days afterwards, he returned.

Residents of Red Bud, Illinois, Pat and Stan lived a reasonably comfortable life, with the latter a retired janitor and Navy veteran. The pair avoided falling into debt for a long time, but that eventually changed in 2016. With Stan now suffering from Alzheimer’s and prescription costs soaring, their finances were in very bad shape.

Before long, the couple realized that they could no longer afford the payments on their car, with around $2,800 left to settle the sum completely. As Thanksgiving approached, Pat then received a phone call from a repo man named Jim, who asked her to contact the bank and agree a payment plan.

