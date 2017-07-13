Researchers Say People Who Bite Their Nails All Share This Surprising Character Trait

ADVERTISEMENT

It could be an intense football game, with both teams tied as the clock winds down. Television cameras pan over the audience, showing members of the crowd looking anxious. “It’s a real nail-biter,” the commentator says as the teams set up for their next play.

It might also be a scary movie or a thriller, with each scene bringing an unexpected surprise. Or it could even be the fear of the unknown and confusion in one’s own personal life. We call those events “nail-biters,” too – but are stressful conditions really the causes of the habit?

The debate about nail-biting has certainly been a long-raging one. Perhaps the most frequent question is whether or not it’s a healthy habit. Another common query is how those who constantly chew their nails can stop doing so.

