Cruise ship vacations can be some of the most luxurious holidays a person can have. Morton Jablin can certainly attest to that, as he and his wife Charlotte enjoyed breaks of that kind for over 50 years. However, for the last decade the retired sailor has actually lived aboard a cruise vessel.

In April 1988 construction began on the Seven Seas Navigator ship, leading to its launch some three years later. Despite that, though, it would be another eight years before work on the vessel was completed, in August 1999. Shortly after its completion, Radisson Seven Seas Cruises welcomed the Navigator into their company.

For the 12 months following completion, the Seven Seas Navigator’s home port could be found in Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas. After that, the ship made its home in Hamilton, Bermuda, for over a decade. And in 2011 the vessel again moved back to the Bahamas.

