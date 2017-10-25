Some roofing contractors working in the U.K. spotted a homeless man sleeping on a bench close to their latest job in London during the summer of 2017. The workers saw their way to giving the down-on-his-luck guy half a day’s work. But it is what happened next that they didn’t see coming. When the workmen arrived at work the next day, they couldn’t believe who was standing there waiting for them and ready to go.
JayJay Murray is a roofing contractor in the U.K. He works for Empire UPVC and Roofing Specialists, which is based in the northern outskirts of London. In August 2017, something happened to Murray and his colleagues while they were on a job. It was so remarkable that the story quickly went viral after Murray posted it on his Facebook page.
It all began when Murray and his workmates started a new contract, working on the roof of a house in London on August 14, 2017. The team’s day began like any other normal, workaday roofing job. Nothing out of the ordinary, that is, until the gang of Empire workmen spotted something – or rather someone – that brought them up short.
-
When This Boy Was Lost Amid The Las Vegas Shooting, A Stranger Desperately Tried To Find His Mom
-
This Couple Uncovered Hidden Cameras In Their Airbnb, So They Immediately Called The Police
-
Some Roofers Offered This Homeless Guy A Job, And He Soon Showed Them His True Colors
-
20 Notorious Criminals That You Never Knew Were In The FBI Witness Protection Program
-
A Caller Said He Would Kill This Dad’s Daughter – But Then The Father Uncovered A Horrifying Scam
-
This Dog Lived In A Scorching Desert For Months. Then Rescuers Discovered The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
After Their Son Died Because Of Medical Errors, These Devastated Parents Had A Grave Warning For Others
-
Two Families Tested Their Adopted Daughters’ DNA – And The Results Left Them Totally Dumbstruck
-
Katie Holmes Has Finally Gone Public With Her New Boyfriend, And You May Even Recognize Who He Is
-
This Woman Was Sick Of Catcallers Harassing Her, So She Started Taking Selfies With The Offenders
-
When A Woman Dumped This Dog In The Trash, She Didn’t Know What The Garbage Man Would Do
-
This Scene From It Was So Nightmare-Inducing That Even Bill Skarsgård Knew It Needed To Be Cut