Some Roofers Offered This Homeless Guy A Job, And He Soon Showed Them His True Colors

Some roofing contractors working in the U.K. spotted a homeless man sleeping on a bench close to their latest job in London during the summer of 2017. The workers saw their way to giving the down-on-his-luck guy half a day’s work. But it is what happened next that they didn’t see coming. When the workmen arrived at work the next day, they couldn’t believe who was standing there waiting for them and ready to go.

JayJay Murray is a roofing contractor in the U.K. He works for Empire UPVC and Roofing Specialists, which is based in the northern outskirts of London. In August 2017, something happened to Murray and his colleagues while they were on a job. It was so remarkable that the story quickly went viral after Murray posted it on his Facebook page.

It all began when Murray and his workmates started a new contract, working on the roof of a house in London on August 14, 2017. The team’s day began like any other normal, workaday roofing job. Nothing out of the ordinary, that is, until the gang of Empire workmen spotted something – or rather someone – that brought them up short.

