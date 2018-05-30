20 Royal Wedding Disasters That You Never Knew Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

Even royal weddings, expensive and grand as they are, don’t always go well. And it’s extra unfortunate for the royals in question, as their wedding days end up going down in the annals of history. Because of how much the world loves a good royal wedding, these 20 stories of disaster (or near-disaster) have been remembered. Some of them for hundreds of years! And… no, the actual marriages didn’t always work out either.

20. Diana got Charles’ name wrong at their wedding

It’s true that Prince Charles has a lot of names to remember – that’s often the case with royalty. But you’d have thought she’d have got his first name right. Instead, she called him “Philip Charles Arthur George” at the altar, instead of “Charles Philip Arthur George.” The media put it down to feeling nervous on her marriage day, but considering that their relationship ended up a very unhappy one, perhaps it was an omen.

19. Queen Elizabeth’s tiara broke

Even the future queen had a wedding-day disaster. As she was preparing for her wedding to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, which would be broadcast on radio and no doubt photographed, her tiara snapped in half. But all was not lost! The tiara was hurried (guarded by police) to a jewelry house, where it was fixed just in time for the walk down the aisle.

