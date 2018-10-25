After This Runner With Cerebral Palsy Finished A Race, Some Staggering News Reduced Him To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

A long-distance race offers runners of all walks of life a chance to compete, regardless of their physical differences. Cerebral palsy sufferer Justin Gallegos can certainly attest to that. And after completing a club race at the University of Oregon, he received some stunning news to really hammer the point home.

A resident of Santa Clara in California, Gallegos grew up with cerebral palsy, learning how to deal with it every day. The condition is neurological, impacting upon things such as muscle tone, movement and motor skills. In spite of these challenges, however, Gallegos involved himself in various physical activities as a youngster, including equestrian and karate classes.

However, Gallegos made an interesting decision during his time as a freshman in high school. Opting to take his activities a little further, he joined his school’s cross-country running team. His ambitions during this time, though, were very different to those he would have in the years to come.

