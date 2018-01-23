This Sailor Swore To Never Have Kids. But 50 Years On A Stranger Gave Him A Photo Of His Grandson

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Barnes was enjoying a quiet retired life, until one day he answered the phone to a woman he’d never met. And what she had to say was truly remarkable. Soon after the call, they met up, and before he knew it, he had an invitation for Christmas.

Until very recently, Gary was just a normal retired man living in Grass Valley. Aged 78, he had been spending most of his golden years simply relaxing on his porch. He particularly enjoyed admiring the deer around his house.

In his youth, Gary had fought in the Vietnam War. And it was there that he met his wife, Caryl. But the couple never had any children together. Since then, Gary has struggled with his health a little, but it turned out that he was destined to stick around.

