Salon Staff Caught A Woman Skipping Out On Her $900 Bill. Then They Got The Ultimate Payback

There’s nothing quite like a trip to the salon. A stylist takes the time to hear exactly how you want your hair to look. You get a shampoo and a head massage. Your stylist then meticulously clips your hair so that it falls just so. A blow-dry subsequently polishes it off. Moreover, now you’re likely stealing glances in any reflective surface you can because the cut is that good.

That just-left-the-salon vibe may feel priceless, but anyone who has had his or her hair cut in a high-end salon knows it is most certainly has a price. Indeed, something as straightforward as a haircut and blow-dry can cost upwards of $100, depending on where you live and the level of experience of your stylist.

Nonetheless, there’s an ingrained level of trust between stylist and client. You get a good haircut in return for paying a hefty price tag and leaving a nice tip on the side, too. Well, that must have been what hairstylist Samantha Richards expected on a seemingly normal day in February 2015. However, it ended with a client who completely betrayed that unspoken agreement and walked out on her $900 tab. What’s more, little did that client know, but her actions were caught on camera.

