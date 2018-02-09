When Samsung Fixed This Woman’s Phone, She Claimed Staff Viewed Photos Meant Only For Her Fiancé

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jo Tiffin-Lavers took her broken cell to a Samsung store for repair, she believed it was in safe hands. But a few hours later, she wasn’t so sure. That’s because she claimed staff there violated her privacy by viewing personal images meant only for her fiancé.

Tiffin-Lavers comes from Bromley in London, England. In January 2018 the 28-year-old was studying law part-time. Furthermore, the student was engaged to her fiancé. Like many young couples, the pair were constantly in touch with one another and used Whatsapp as a means of communication.

So, when Tiffin-Lavers’ broke her cell phone screen, she was keen to have it fixed quickly. And since the device was important to her, she was willing to pay more to have it repaired at a proper Samsung store. However, she reckons she went on to regret that decision.

