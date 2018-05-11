This Scarred War Vet Opened Up To A 5-Year-Old – And Her Reaction Was Uncomfortable To Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Brown was a soldier fighting in Iraq in 2006 when he was shot by a sniper, changing his life forever. He decided to open up to five year-old Temperance Pattinson, from Darlington in the U.K., as part of the Facing it Together campaign. Her reaction to his story was caught on video, and was uncomfortable viewing.

Facing It Together is a project run by the veterans’ charity Help for Heroes. It aims to put the charity’s beneficiaries on camera with their supporters, those people who donate their time and money to help. Their conversations are then recorded for the public to see.

Brown, or “Si” as he is introduced in the video, agreed to be featured on camera with his supporter, Tempy. Si has been through a great deal, having suffered a terrible injury during a mission in Iraq. In 2006, he was shot by a sniper.

