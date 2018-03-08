A U.K. School Banned The “Meet Me At McDonald’s” Haircut, And It Sparked Outrage Among Parents

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common for schools to have dress codes that forbid certain items of clothing or that prohibit makeup and hair dye. It’s not every day, though, that officials refuse to allow pupils to have a particular haircut.

It hence came as a surprise when the Great Yarmouth Charter Academy in Norfolk, England, decided to ban the popular “Meet me at McDonald’s” haircut. It wasn’t just students who were upset, though – the announcement angered parents, too.

The distinctive look is created by shaving down the back and sides of the hair. In most cases, the locks left on top are then permed, before being brushed forward into a voluminous, trendy bouffant.

