This School Was Supposed To Be Completely Empty, But CCTV Captured Some Truly Creepy Footage

ADVERTISEMENT

Each night this school in Ireland falls silent after a day of lessons and laughter. However, one night in 2017 some spooky CCTV footage revealed that the building was not so quiet after all. It turned out that it wasn’t until after staff and students had left that the school really came to life.

Deerpark C.B.S. is a Christian Brothers’ school located in the Irish city of Cork. Opened in 1828, it is one of the city’s oldest schools. As such, the educational establishment has a proud history of teaching generations of promising young men.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Roman Catholic missionary named Blessed Edmund Rice founded the school. He held a firm belief in the value of education. Rice devoted his life to helping others and Deerpark C.B.S. hopes to honor his legacy by doing the same. As a result, the school’s motto is “Uaisleacht,” which means “a nobility of spirit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT