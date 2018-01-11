A School Told This 12-Year-Old Her Pants Were Too Tight, But Her Mother’s Response Was Perfect

ADVERTISEMENT

When Morgan Bentley was sent home from class because her pants were deemed to be too tight, the 12-year-old’s parents were outraged. And even though the school responsible would go on to defend its decision, Morgan’s mother still decided to fight back, responding in a way that may just strike a chord with moms and dads everywhere.

Back in 2015 Morgan lived in Franklin Township, Indiana, with mom Traci and dad Rodney. And at that time, like many 12-year-olds in the U.S., Morgan attended her local middle school. But though the school year may have progressed relatively straightforwardly at first for the pre-teen, the young girl would find herself at the center of controversy in November 2015.

That controversy began, moreover, when Morgan found herself called to a meeting because of her clothes. More specifically, it was all down to the style of pants that she had been wearing to class from her first days at Franklin Township Middle School West. The 12-year-old was typically clad in skinny jeans, simply because these were the best option for her slender frame.

