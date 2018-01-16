Schools In France Are Set To Enforce A Ban That Will Surely Anger Children And Parents Alike

ADVERTISEMENT

The public education system is one of the major battlegrounds of the 21st century. And while opinions differ on the solutions, all parties can agree that there are serious problems. However, a new law for schools in France has been met with criticism, primarily because people aren’t sure that it will solve anything.

When Emmanuel Macron swept to victory in France’s last presidential elections, he did so as a reformer. In essence, his message was that he was going to clean up the system and bring prosperity to the nation by doing so. Nevertheless, his government’s latest edict for schools has left a few people scratching their heads.

“This new announcement from the [education] ministry leaves us dubious,” Philippe Vincent, the secretary for the French Headteachers’ Union, told The Guardian. ”We’re used to them being logical and pragmatic about things, and here, we can’t find the logic or the pragmatism in the announcements.”

