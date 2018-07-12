A Couple Have Completely Transformed This 450-Square-Foot Home Into Their Own Mini-Mansion

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ron and Sue Corl purchased a 38-acre plot in the middle of Ohio, they had big plans for what they would build on it. So over the course of the next decade, the couple put their dreams into action until they had created their very own mini-mansion.

Ron and Sue married in 1986. And since then, the couple have always tended towards a minimalist way of living, favouring small apartments to mega-mansions and even taking their lives on the road in a camper van.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 1998 the couple decided to settle down and start work on their dream home. To this end, they purchased 38 acres of land in central Ohio. But money was very tight, and the Corls spent the next seven years living in a trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT