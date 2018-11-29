After An Old Man Broke His Hip Getting A Lottery Ticket, His Carers Managed To Turn His Luck Around

ADVERTISEMENT

Like many others, senior citizen Earl Livingston planned on making a bet on the Mega Millions lottery in October 2018. But the 87-year-old broke his hip on his way to buy a ticket. However, his luck was about to change, as hospital staff had an incredible surprise in store for him.

The Mega Millions lottery game spans 44 states. The competition began in 1996, and is immensely popular in America. But in the fall of 2017, the team behind the game raised the stakes, so the value of the jackpot would be higher than ever.

Before, participants would select five numbers between one and 75. They’d also pick a “Mega” number from one to 15. At that time, the chances of matching all six numbers and winning the Mega Millions jackpot were one in 258,890,850.

