12 Years After A Sergeant Saved Her From Hurricane Katrina, She Floored Him With One Question

Image: Twitter/U.S. Air Force

It was a moment that would change both of their lives forever: Master Sergeant Mike Maroney brought terrified toddler LaShay Brown to safety and held her in his arms in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Brown, then just 3-years-old, had been caught up in the hurricane’s destructive path at her home in New Orleans.

Brown and her family could have faced death had it not been for the actions of the brave air rescuer. Hurricane Katrina destroyed lives across New Orleans when it struck the city in 2005. In the hours before the tropical storm, city officials issued a mandatory evacuation order and most of the city’s residents were forced to flee to escape the devastation.

However, some residents of the city who could not escape – around a fifth of the city does not own a car – were forced to shelter in a local sports stadium. Others, meanwhile, simply prayed for the best as they waited for the storm to die out while sheltering in their own homes.

