6475″ align=”aligncenter” width=”1200″] Image: Twitter/U.S. Air Force[/caption]
It was a moment that would change both of their lives forever: Master Sergeant Mike Maroney brought terrified toddler LaShay Brown to safety and held her in his arms in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Brown, then just 3-years-old, had been caught up in the hurricane’s destructive path at her home in New Orleans.
Brown and her family could have faced death had it not been for the actions of the brave air rescuer. Hurricane Katrina destroyed lives across New Orleans when it struck the city in 2005. In the hours before the tropical storm, city officials issued a mandatory evacuation order and most of the city’s residents were forced to flee to escape the devastation.
However, some residents of the city who could not escape – around a fifth of the city does not own a car – were forced to shelter in a local sports stadium. Others, meanwhile, simply prayed for the best as they waited for the storm to die out while sheltering in their own homes.
-
After Dad Called For An Emergency Repairman, He Was Stunned By The Note On The Bill About His Baby
-
When A Man Poured Molten Metal Into An Abandoned Ant Nest, What He Dug Up Showed Something Magical
-
This Guy Stumbled Upon A Hidden WWII Bunker – And Inside He Uncovered A Cache Of Nazi Relics
-
12 Years After A Sergeant Saved Her From Hurricane Katrina, She Floored Him With One Question
-
A Group Of Men Harassed This Woman From Their Work Van, So She Gave Them Just What They Deserved
-
As This Dad Picked Up His 6-Year-Old From School, He Suddenly Poured Water All Over His Pants
-
This Teen Was Missing For 24 Years. Then Police Uncovered The Truth, And It Was Dark Beyond Belief
-
This Man Was Lost At Sea For 438 Days. His Epic Story Will Astonish You
-
This Is The Reason Why You Should Never Stand On A Centipede If You Find One In Your Home
-
Jimmy Kimmel Has Opened Up About His New Son, And What He Had To Say Is Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Thought Her Dog Had Been Bitten By Bugs – But Then She Realized The Horrifying Truth
-
For Over 40 Years, This Photographer Took Pictures Of The Same Buildings As They Fell Into Decay