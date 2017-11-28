These Seven Teens Lined Up On Stage. Then The Music Started, And Everyone Burst Out Laughing

ADVERTISEMENT

When seven young girls emerged on stage to perform at their local talent show, they were no doubt nervous. So when the audience burst out laughing at their act, it would have been understandable for them to get upset. However, this was the exact reaction the talented teens were looking for.

In 2014 a video emerged on YouTube that would get everyone who saw it talking. Doranda Woestman uploaded the clip that, at first, appeared to be an average scene from an amateur talent competition. However, all was not as it seemed.

The action unfolded at a Latter Day Saints ward talent show in Silverdale, Washington. Youth talent shows are popular within Mormon culture. That’s because many church members deem it important to celebrate the talents God has blessed them with.

