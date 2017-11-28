When seven young girls emerged on stage to perform at their local talent show, they were no doubt nervous. So when the audience burst out laughing at their act, it would have been understandable for them to get upset. However, this was the exact reaction the talented teens were looking for.
In 2014 a video emerged on YouTube that would get everyone who saw it talking. Doranda Woestman uploaded the clip that, at first, appeared to be an average scene from an amateur talent competition. However, all was not as it seemed.
The action unfolded at a Latter Day Saints ward talent show in Silverdale, Washington. Youth talent shows are popular within Mormon culture. That’s because many church members deem it important to celebrate the talents God has blessed them with.
-
This Mom Shows Gawkers There’s No Reason To Fear Her Baby’s Skin Condition – Using One Simple Trick
-
20 Mind-boggling Photos That Need An Explanation Right Now
-
These Seven Teens Lined Up On Stage. Then The Music Started, And Everyone Burst Out Laughing
-
Rescuers Got A Call About A Stray Haunting The Area. Then They Crawled Under A House To Find Him
-
This Soldier Left His Family Of Three Behind. But When He Came Back His Wife Was Holding A Baby Girl
-
When This Lost Dog Met A Pack Of Wild Coyotes, How The Encounter Unfolded Left Experts Stunned
-
Scientists Are Warning Of An Ecological Apocalypse That’s Happening Right Under Our Noses
-
Saudi Arabia Has Granted Citizenship To A Robot – And She's Already Attacked Elon Musk
-
This Is Why Closing Your Bedroom Door At Night Might Just Save Your Life
-
This Mom Took A Week-long Vacation To Europe – And Left Her Four Children At Home On Their Own
-
This Couple Survived The Las Vegas Shooting, But Another Tragedy Was Waiting Just Around The Corner
-
Rescuers Saw A Woman's Body Floating In Floodwater – And Realized Someone Was Still Clinging To Her