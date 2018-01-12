When This Shaggy Hipster Got A New Haircut, The Stylist Revealed The Striking Man Hiding Beneath

ADVERTISEMENT

When one shaggy hipster walked into a barbershop, some there may not have known where to start tidying him up. After all, the guy’s face and head were covered in unkempt hair that was even starting to obscure his features. One stylist proved that he was more than up to the challenge, however, and gave his client a stunning makeover that showed off the striking features hidden beneath.

That transformation would later be revealed on Reddit by a user calling themselves WalterWhiteBoy16. It was posted to the “Male Hair Advice” subreddit, with WalterWhiteBoy16 entitling their submission, “My barber is a goddamn hero.” And judging from the before-and-after pictures that they had uploaded to prove their point, that accolade wasn’t too far off the mark.

The stylist dubbed a “hero,” meanwhile, is Tyler Fleetwood, the owner of White Stag Barber Co. in Springfield, Missouri. Fleetwood has worked in the hair industry for seven years; as such, his clients are in a safe pair of hands when they sit down in his barber’s chair.

