After She Drew An Awful Sketch Of Her Girlfriend, This Teen Set Off A Side-Splitting Trend

When this girl drew a hilarious sketch of her girlfriend, she thought it was too good not to share. And so she decided to post it on Twitter. Little did she know, though, just how much people would appreciate her efforts.

Liz Todd and her girlfriend Alexis Semmel are teenage sweethearts. At 19 and 17, respectively, the pair only have eyes for each other. And they do practically everything together.

The pair both live in Delaware, where Semmel often posts about their relationship on her Twitter feed. For example, in one cute update, she posted a series of images of Todd. “She’s truly a blessing every day,” she wrote alongside them, adding the tag #postyourqueen.

