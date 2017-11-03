She Held Her Husband’s Hand As He Died. Then Hours Later Their Daughter Saw A Heartbreaking Blessing

ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple Violet and Floyd Hardwig had celebrated 67 years of marriage when Floyd’s life sadly came to an end. Violet, 89, was his one true love and never left his side. Indeed, 90-year-old Floyd even passed away while holding his beloved wife’s hand. Later on, when their daughter Donna Scharton reflected back on events, she saw the silver lining in this heartbreaking tale.

Floyd and Violet had known each other since they first met at elementary school in Fresno, California. However, their love for one another didn’t blossom until the 1940s. Floyd happened on Violet again at the Rainbow Ballroom in Fresno, reigniting a friendship that would result in a lifetime of love.

Their reunion in the ballroom occurred while Floyd was on shore leave from the Navy – he was stationed in the Pacific during the World War Two. Floyd continued to serve as a sailor for first few years of their courtship. During this time, the couple kept in touch by sending letters back and forth across the ocean.

