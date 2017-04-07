She Lost Her Eye In A Horrific Attack – But 2 Months Later Saw A Photo That Changed Everything

After all Maria Williamson had been through, she was struggling to readjust to life. Because following a violent carjacking attempt, the young woman was now facing the rest of her life with one eye. Moreover, no one could understand what she was going through – that is, until she spotted a photo on social media.
Williamson comes from Mobile, Alabama. In 2015 she was working as a waitress and studying to become an ultrasound technician. But in June that year, her life changed forever.
Williamson was making her way home after her shift when she came to a stop at an intersection in Midtown Mobile. The 26-year-old had been waiting to set off again when a group of strangers approached the car. Then, before she knew it, she heard a deafening gunshot.
