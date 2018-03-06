This Shy Guy’s Barber Said He Should Grow A Beard – And It Ended Up Changing His Entire Life

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started when Gwilym Pugh took a trip to the barber. He was given some advice that day that kick-started an incredible transformation process. Over the next ten years, Pugh carried on evolving, to the point where he is now almost completely unrecognizable.

Gwilym Pugh is originally from Wales, but he lives in London nowadays. He’s 33 years old and has a truly remarkable story to tell. There’s no doubt that Pugh’s life so far has been pretty eventful, and so it’s no surprise that he has featured in the Daily Mail, among plenty of other publications worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

His story is one of remarkable transformation. Everyone evolves a lot between the ages of 21 and 33, but not many change quite as much as Pugh did over the years. In fact, these days the Welshman seems a million miles away from the person he was in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT