13 Siblings Were Rescued From A House Of Horrors. Then They Could Finally Make Their First Decisions

An open window in January 2018 proved to be the way to freedom for one of the 13 Turpin children. Allegedly, their callously cruel parents had locked them away in their California home and abused them for years. But once the alerted cops came to free the dozen other kids – and cage their “carers” – the victims found that they now had control over their lives for the first time.

According to the Californian authorities, before that January day, the Turpin children had led nightmarish lives in Perris, CA. “What started out as neglect became severe, pervasive, prolonged child abuse,” claimed Mike Hestrin, Riverside County District Attorney, at a press conference later that month.

Reportedly, parents Louise and David Turpin homeschooled their children, who ranged in age from two to 29 years old. But prosecutors maintained that this was just a method they used to isolate their brood from the outside world. Hestrin alleged that homeschool also allowed the mom and dad to mask the horrors happening behind closed doors.

