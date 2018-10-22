When A Sick Eight-Year-Old Went Into Surgery, He Had An Unusual Request For His Doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Daniel McNeely was set to helm eight-year-old Jackson McKie’s surgery. But as the duo made their way to the operating room, the patient had a one-of-a-kind request – and the doctor instantly made it happen.

Jackson McKie was used to visiting the hospital – the eight-year-old had hydrocephalus, which was once known as “water on the brain.” That description is a slight misnomer, though, since an excess of cerebrospinal fluid, not water, is what affects the organ.

It’s that excess fluid that causes all of the problems, expanding the brain’s ventricles and putting undue pressure on the rest of the organ’s tissues. A person can develop hydrocephalus at any age, although about one of every 1,000 newborns come into the world with the condition.

