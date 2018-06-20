After This Sick Girl Fell 30 Feet Into A Hollow Tree, Her Mom Saw The Child Change Before Her Eyes

By James Cannon
June 20, 2018
Image: YouTube/The Official 700 Club

As a parent, you can’t help but worry about the safety of your child when they leave your sight. Christy Wilson Beam can certainly relate to that, after a 30-foot fall into a hollow tree left her poorly daughter Annabel stranded. However, following her rescue, the mother saw an extraordinary change in the young girl.

Image: YouTube/The Official 700 Club

Residents of Cleburne, Texas, Christy and her husband Kevin had three daughters together – Abigail, Adelynn and Annabel. However, the latter suffered from a very rare condition known as intestinal pseudo-obstruction. An incurable disorder, it affects the muscles and nerves in the intestines, preventing food from passing through as it normally would.

Image: YouTube/The Official 700 Club

As a result of that, Annabel was unable to eat any solid food and was also taking a number of different medications each day. However, everything changed in December 2011 when the three girls were playing outside in the backyard, near a hollow cottonwood tree.

