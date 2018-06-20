After This Sick Girl Fell 30 Feet Into A Hollow Tree, Her Mom Saw The Child Change Before Her Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

As a parent, you can’t help but worry about the safety of your child when they leave your sight. Christy Wilson Beam can certainly relate to that, after a 30-foot fall into a hollow tree left her poorly daughter Annabel stranded. However, following her rescue, the mother saw an extraordinary change in the young girl.

Residents of Cleburne, Texas, Christy and her husband Kevin had three daughters together – Abigail, Adelynn and Annabel. However, the latter suffered from a very rare condition known as intestinal pseudo-obstruction. An incurable disorder, it affects the muscles and nerves in the intestines, preventing food from passing through as it normally would.

As a result of that, Annabel was unable to eat any solid food and was also taking a number of different medications each day. However, everything changed in December 2011 when the three girls were playing outside in the backyard, near a hollow cottonwood tree.

