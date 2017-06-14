This Sick Veteran Was Rushed To Hospital, Where Doctors Immediately Said There Wasn’t Much Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Johns devoted part of his working life to service in the United States military. But when he visited medics with suspected flu, doctors found themselves in a battle against the clock.

Veteran Johns was born with a condition known as polycystic kidney disease (PKD). He was not the first in his family to be blighted by the illness. In fact, it had also affected the three generations before him. But despite this, Johns managed to live a life more interesting than most.

Johns lived an active lifestyle and enjoyed diving. One of his recent adventures involved an underwater adventure in Honduras in the fall of 2016. However, a love for sub-aqua antics wasn’t his only passion. He had also devoted a period in his life to patriotic duties.

