James Pack, a 58-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, had to face the heart-breaking reality that he couldn’t keep his beloved dogs after suffering a serious heart attack. And when none of his family members had the means to look after his pets, his only option was to surrender them to the First State Animal Center and SPCA in nearby Camden.
He’d adopted the dogs from two separate litters when they were both just eight weeks old. At the time of his illness, Blaze was about to turn three, while Bailey was on the verge of his second birthday. On September 25, 2015, animal control picked Bailey and Blaze up for safe keeping after the veteran was taken to hospital following his heart attack.
Dogs were usually kept at the center for five days. But despite wanting to get his pets back more than anything, Pack was in no fit state to reclaim them. So the shelter eventually held them for 20 days, before opting to put them up for adoption. The staff there made the decision after being told that Pack might not survive his illness.
-
A Wife Took Her Husband For A 50th Birthday Meal. Then Two Men Approached And He Broke Down In Tears
-
When Instagram Deleted This Woman’s Weight Loss Journey, It Jolted Her Into Action
-
This Furious Mom Said Pumpkin Patch Workers Told Her Son With Down Syndrome He Had To Leave
-
When A Car Sped Through A Stop Sign Towards This 2-Year-Old, His Nanny’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct
-
This Sick Veteran Was Forced To Give His Dogs To The Pound. Then Later Staff Gave Him Painful News
-
These Square-Shaped Waves Look Strangely Beautiful – But They’re Actually Incredibly Dangerous
-
After A Family Fled The California Wildfires, They Returned And Saw A Familiar Shape Amid The Rubble
-
This Dad Texted His Daughter To Ask Who Nick Jonas Is. Then When He Replied, She Lost It
-
This Man Kept A Hideous Secret For Three Decades – Until His Girlfriend Finally Uncovered The Truth
-
20 Stupidly Dangerous Things That Used To Be Considered Normal
-
This Mother Let Her Children Play In The Garden – Only For Child Services To Knock On Her Door
-
71 People Died In This Horrific Plane Crash. Now The Four Who Skipped The Flight Have Spoken Out