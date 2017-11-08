This Sick Veteran Was Forced To Give His Dogs To The Pound. Then Later Staff Gave Him Painful News

ADVERTISEMENT

James Pack, a 58-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, had to face the heart-breaking reality that he couldn’t keep his beloved dogs after suffering a serious heart attack. And when none of his family members had the means to look after his pets, his only option was to surrender them to the First State Animal Center and SPCA in nearby Camden.

He’d adopted the dogs from two separate litters when they were both just eight weeks old. At the time of his illness, Blaze was about to turn three, while Bailey was on the verge of his second birthday. On September 25, 2015, animal control picked Bailey and Blaze up for safe keeping after the veteran was taken to hospital following his heart attack.

Dogs were usually kept at the center for five days. But despite wanting to get his pets back more than anything, Pack was in no fit state to reclaim them. So the shelter eventually held them for 20 days, before opting to put them up for adoption. The staff there made the decision after being told that Pack might not survive his illness.

