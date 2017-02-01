ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all been there – you’re in a relationship that you know is not working. But you don’t want to break up. You want a concrete indication, something to tell you it’s definitely over. So, here are 20 signs that you should perhaps be calling time on your relationship.

20. You don’t feel like yourself anymore

If you’ve lost your sense of self in your relationship, that’s a bad sign, wrote life coach and family therapist John Kim on the Psychology Today website in a 2016 blog about the subject. “This usually happens due to a distorted understanding of love as self-sacrifice, rather than thinking about it in terms of healthy compromises and growing together,” he explained.

19. You’re always trying to prove yourself

Do you feel like your partner doesn’t listen to you? Like they always dismiss your opinions? Maybe you even feel invisible. These are certainly bad signs. In fact, according to Kim, your relationship is “the one place where you shouldn’t have to prove your worth.”

