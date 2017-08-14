20 Simple Measures Divorced Couples Say Would’ve Saved Their Marriages

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s well-known that more than a third of all marriages end in divorce. Often, however, the decision to part ways isn’t mutual, and one party is left grieving for what could have been. So if you’re just taking your first steps into marriage, or if you’re just contemplating popping the question, it’s worth bearing this sage advice in mind. And it comes straight from the divorcee’s mouth…

20. It depends on what you put in each day

Marriage isn’t just about the broad strokes – it’s about the little things, too. And that means putting the effort in each and every day. After all, like everything in life, you only get out of it what you put into it.

19. The roots of love must run deep

Surface-level attraction is important, of course, but it’s not something you can build an entire marriage around. For that, you need a strong bond of love and trust that runs deeper. Otherwise, there’s no way that the marriage will stand the test of time.

