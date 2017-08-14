It’s well-known that more than a third of all marriages end in divorce. Often, however, the decision to part ways isn’t mutual, and one party is left grieving for what could have been. So if you’re just taking your first steps into marriage, or if you’re just contemplating popping the question, it’s worth bearing this sage advice in mind. And it comes straight from the divorcee’s mouth…
20. It depends on what you put in each day
Marriage isn’t just about the broad strokes – it’s about the little things, too. And that means putting the effort in each and every day. After all, like everything in life, you only get out of it what you put into it.
19. The roots of love must run deep
Surface-level attraction is important, of course, but it’s not something you can build an entire marriage around. For that, you need a strong bond of love and trust that runs deeper. Otherwise, there’s no way that the marriage will stand the test of time.
-
20 Gal Gadot Facts That Reveal The Real Woman Behind The Shield
-
This U.S. Bridge Is So Terrifying That It’s Causing Drivers To Suffer Panic Attacks
-
This Dad Got Fined For Taking His Son On Vacation, So He Showed Up Wielding A Bucket Of Coins
-
These Photos From Chris Cornell’s Last Ever Live Show Are Utterly Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Prayed For A Car Crash Victim’s Family – Then Found Out She Was Praying For Herself
-
20 Simple Measures Divorced Couples Say Would’ve Saved Their Marriages
-
After This 80-Year-Old War Vet Found Out He Had A Son, The Moment They Met Was Unforgettable
-
This Teen Wrote A Chilling Message On Facebook Minutes After Doing The Unthinkable To Her Newborn
-
An Extinct Volcano Has Come Back To Life, And It May Obliterate One Of The World’s Greatest Cities
-
When A Stranger Tried To Lure Two Girls Into The Woods, This Tattooed Guy Knew What Was Happening
-
After CCTV Cameras Caught This Woman Stealing A Dog, Vigilant Neighbors Put Its Owner On Her Trail
-
Archaeologists Dug Up These Human Skulls, And They Could Be Evidence Of A Gruesome Ancient Cult