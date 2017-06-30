This Single Mom Was Devastated By A Hateful Note From A Neighbor – But They Didn’t Know The Truth

As she read the words written by a disgruntled neighbor, she felt her heart break. They didn’t like how her house looked, but they didn’t know the first thing about her tough life.
Ayrielle Harvey is a single mother living in the aptly named Harvey Park neighborhood in Colorado. Known for being a pleasant area to reside in, Harvey had always been content raising her son there.
“Harvey Park is a great neighborhood,” she told 9 News. “It’s got great schools, great people, it’s filled with a lot of different activities, like the Harvey Park Festival, libraries that have all kinds of kids’ programs.”
