This Single Mom Found A Way To Live Rent Free In A Forgotten House For Nine Years

Rent can play a significant role when people are searching for a new home. However, that wasn’t the case for Lisa Hardy when she moved into her house in 2005. Incredibly, she lived rent free in the forgotten property with her family for the next nine years.

A resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, Hardy was a single mother of three, living in a house with three bedrooms on Eastern Avenue. Unlike other homeowners, though, she didn’t have anything to show the house was hers – not even a rental contract. Seemingly, the house didn’t belong to anyone, with property taxes also going unpaid.

After moving into the house in 2005, Hardy didn’t pay any kind of rent for close to a decade. However, while the uncertainty of the property’s ownership continued to hang over her head during that time, the single mom wasn’t perturbed. Indeed, she went about her daily life as normal, buying utilities and a security system for the house, as well as looking after the front yard.

